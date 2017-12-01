Makey Makey Invention Kit for $39 + free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Makey Makey Invention Kit for $39.99. Coupon code "MAKEY1" cuts that price to $38.99. (Xoombotcom via eBay offers it for the same price.) With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for $9 less three days ago. It allows you to turn everyday objects (like candy, fruit, and pizza) into touchpads. No programming knowledge is required.