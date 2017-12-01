Makey Makey Invention Kit for $39 + free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Makey Makey Invention Kit for $39.99. Coupon code "MAKEY1" cuts that price to $38.99. (Xoombotcom via eBay offers it for the same price.) With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for $9 less three days ago. It allows you to turn everyday objects (like candy, fruit, and pizza) into touchpads. No programming knowledge is required.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!