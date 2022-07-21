Make Your Nails Picture Perfect With 25% Off Sitewide at Londontown

Do you love DIY manicures and need some quality nail polish that stays put? With this summer cyberevent at Londontown, you can get polish and additional products for sitewide when you use the code CYBER25 through Aug. 1.

I've tested Londontown, and still wear it all the time when I paint my nails because the consistency is great. When comparing its polish to Sephora Collection, for example, Londontown dries faster, glides better and stays on my nails longer, especially when you use its top and base coat.

You'll find multiple shades from nudes to vibrant colors. Some of my favorites are , which is a soft blue, and , a bright yellow, both $12 with the discount. If you want to add on your nails, you can get them for $6.

While I haven't tried it, if you want to speed up the drying process, there's a for $12. And when you're ready to remove your nail polish without drying them out, Londontown's is $12 too. If you just want a discount on pedicure or other body care products such as lotions and shower gel, there's plenty on sale, including this $15 to moisturize your hands.

With nail polish, kits and tools on sale, you'll have everything you need for healthy and beautiful nails.