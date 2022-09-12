iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Make Your Home Stand Out With Fall Decorations for Less at Michaels

Prepare for Halloween and Thanksgiving ahead of time with decor designed to make an impact.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
A inflatable ghost Mickey and a fall pillow on a pink background
Michaels

There are floral pieces, wreathes, garlands, lighting and more all ready to be scooped up for you to get into the holiday spirit. If you love this time of year and enjoy decorating the inside and outside of your home, this fall sale at Michaels is exactly where you want to be for decor at a discount. Right now, you can get 50% off select decor, as well as 20% off regular-price purchases with code 22MADEBYYOU.

See at Michaels

How far you should go with this sale really depends on the kinds of decor you want. But there's no limit to what you can buy. For people who simply enjoy a good candle, there are a ton of themed candles in seasonal scents such as pumpkin vanilla latte, apple bourbon and cinnamon pinecones, all for $8 (save $8). Need a Halloween yard stake or porch sign? These are 40% off with designs featuring black cats, skeletons, witches and more.

Up your inflatable game with sweet or spooky characters for your lawn. This 5-foot Chucky inflatable is $61, saving you half off. For something Disney-themed, grab this 4-foot Airblown inflatable Mickey Mouse as a ghost for $51. There's tons of Halloween decor up for grabs, but if you're looking for Thanksgiving decorations, you'll find them too.

Decorate your tabletop with wicker baskets, pumpkins and quirky tabletop signs, including this budget-friendly $5 "pumpkin, leaves and latte please" sign. For festive wreaths, you have over 100 different designs, from pinecones to berries, to choose from. And if you just want to brighten up your home with fall lights, you can get these too in the form of string lights, signs and a lighted garland. 

Head over to Michaels for a fall sale that can make your Halloween and Thanksgiving a bit more festive today.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.