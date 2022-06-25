Make Your HD TV Smarter With This $8 Fire TV Stick Early Prime Day Deal

Access to streaming services makes watching your favorite TV and movies a breeze, and you can bring those smarts to your TV without purchasing a brand new screen.

Amazon Prime Day is officially set to kick off July 12, with major savings expected across home essentials, electronics and much more. Early Prime Day deals are already here, with bargains on a ton of items at multiple retailers.

And this week, Woot is offering used with Alexa voice remote for $8 for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, you can still purchase the device for just $9, but there are ways to become a member for free to cash in on all the upcoming Prime Day savings. This offer from Woot is available now through July 2, while supplies last.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that can upgrade your regular HD TV by granting you access to all the top streaming services, apps and voice controls that have become an essential part of contemporary smart TV designs.

Streaming will help you cut cable without sacrificing entertainment, as the Fire TV stick will help you access more than 190 channels and apps, though keep in mind, some require a subscription. The Alexa voice remote can help you search for something to watch in just seconds. And if you have Echo devices, you can pair the, too.

Another great feature of having a Fire TV Stick is that you can take your TV access with you when you're away from home. It works with an HD TV, so you can take your device with you to a friend's house or on vacation and plug it in to get access to all your content. You can even play music through your TV through music streaming apps. Note: You must have a Wi-Fi connection for this device to work.

Buying used can be a great way to save money on electronics if you don't mind a few cosmetic blemishes. Each Fire TV Stick included in Woot's sale has been tested and verified internally by Amazon and comes with a , just in case.

Amazon offers a number of Fire TV stick models, including a second-gen version of the Fire TV Stick, but at this price, this is still a great upgrade for anyone who wants to bring some intelligence to an older TV. And if you have held back on making the change before now due to privacy concerns, you can always add a Fire TV Stick VPN service to safeguard and protect your online identity, along with other benefits for as little as $2 a month.