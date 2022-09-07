Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Deals

Make Your HD TV Smarter With Deals On Fire TV Sticks Starting at $5

Get access to all the streaming services you want while keeping the screen you already have with these deals on new and used media streamers from Amazon.
3 min read
The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K are displayed against a purple background.
Amazon/CNET

If you want access to streaming services, consider one of Amazon's media streamers. Fire TV Sticks make watching your favorite TV shows and movies a breeze, bringing smarts to your TV without purchasing a brand new screen. 

And now through Sept. 30, Woot is offering used Fire TV Stick or new Fire TV Stick 4K devices with Alexa voice remotes with prices starting as low as $5 while supplies last. Just use promo code FIRE at checkout to receive $4 off the media streamer of your choosing.

See at Woot

The Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming device can upgrade your regular HD TV by granting you access to all the top streaming services, apps and voice controls that have become an essential part of contemporary smart TV designs. And right now, you can score this used first-gen Fire TV Stick for just $5. 

Streaming will help you cut cable without sacrificing entertainment, as the Fire TV stick will help you access more than 190 channels and apps, though keep in mind, some require a subscription. The Alexa voice remote can help you search for something to watch in just seconds. And if you have Echo devices, you can pair the, too.

And if you have a 4K TV and want to take advantage of 4K high definition streaming, consider the Fire TV Stick 4K. With the coupon code applied, you can get a brand new one for just $19. This device includes additional features, including the ability to set up profiles for anyone in your household to get personalized recommendations and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. This device will work with non-4K TVs, but you'll be limited to whatever your TV's max resolution is, so it's only a great deal if you have a 4K TV or plan to get one soon

Another great feature of having a plug and play media streamer is that you can take your TV access with you when you're away from home. Both devices work with HD TVs, so you can take your device with you to a friend's house or on vacation and plug it in to get access to all your content. You can even play music through your TV through music streaming apps. Note: You must have a Wi-Fi connection for this device to work.

Buying used can be a great way to save money on electronics if you don't mind a few cosmetic blemishes. Used Fire TV Sticks included in Woot's sale have been tested and verified internally by Amazon and come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. And new devices come with a 1-year Amazon warranty.

Amazon offers a number of Fire TV stick models, including a second-gen version of the Fire TV Stick and an upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K Max that supports Wi-Fi 6, but at prices this low, either of these offers still make for a great upgrade for anyone who wants to bring some intelligence to an older TV. And if you have held back on making the change before now due to privacy concerns, you can always add a Fire TV Stick VPN service to safeguard and protect your online identity, along with other benefits for as little as $2 a month.

