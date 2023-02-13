Make Weeknight Cooking Simple With Up to $70 Off Instant Brand Appliances

Finding the energy to cook after a long day at the office isn't always easy. But convenient kitchen gadgets like air fryers and multicookers can help make weeknight dinners as simple as ordering takeout. And right now at Amazon, you can even pick some up at a discount.

The online retailer is currently offering up to 31% off instant kitchen appliances, with some items discounted by as much as $70. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long these deals will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're cooking up meals for the entire family, or need an easy way to whip up quick snacks, you'll find the right appliance for less at this sale. This is a fast and convenient addition to any kitchen that won't eat up tons of valuable counter space, and right now you can pick it up for just $55, or $25 off the usual price. Or pick up this that can slow cook, braise, sear and more while it's $50 off, dropping the price down to $180. Or get the best of all worlds with this . With an 8-quart capacity and 11 different cooking functions, it's a seriously versatile appliance that can open up a ton of new recipe possibilities, and right now it's on sale for $200, $70 off the usual price.