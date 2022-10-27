Make Weeknight Cooking a Breeze With 50% Off This Stylish Bella Air Fryer

There's a good reason that air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years. They're healthier and easier to use than traditional frying methods, and can help you whip up delicious weeknight meals in a matter of minutes. And if you've been hoping to try one out for yourself, right now you can snag a great model at a bargain. Best Buy is offering $50 off this 6-quart Bella Pro Series fryer at its early Black Friday sale, dropping the price down to $50. This deal is only available on the stylish white and gold matte finish variant, and expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

With a 6-quart capacity, roughly big enough for up to 5 pounds of food, this midsize Bella air fryer is perfect for cooking up both quick snacks and entire meals. It has a temperature range of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has an automatic shut-off function and alarm for added safety. It features a simple digital interface, and it comes with multiple preprogrammed cooking functions like roast, bake, broil, reheat, pizza and more. And thanks to the dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray, cleanup is a breeze as well.

If you're interested in getting your hands on an air fryer, but this isn't the one for you, check out our roundup of all the best air fryer deals you can find right now.