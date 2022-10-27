Apple Earnings Preview iPhones With USB-C Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Fingernail-Painting Robot DOJ Probe of Tesla Musk Visits Twitter HQ Halloween Candy Prices Xbox Price Tag
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Make Weeknight Cooking a Breeze With 50% Off This Stylish Bella Air Fryer

Today only, you can pick up this 6-quart Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $50 at Best Buy.
A white and gold Bella air fryer against a yellow background
Bella

There's a good reason that air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years. They're healthier and easier to use than traditional frying methods, and can help you whip up delicious weeknight meals in a matter of minutes. And if you've been hoping to try one out for yourself, right now you can snag a great model at a bargain. Best Buy is offering $50 off this 6-quart Bella Pro Series fryer at its early Black Friday sale, dropping the price down to $50. This deal is only available on the stylish white and gold matte finish variant, and expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

See at Best Buy

With a 6-quart capacity, roughly big enough for up to 5 pounds of food, this midsize Bella air fryer is perfect for cooking up both quick snacks and entire meals. It has a temperature range of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has an automatic shut-off function and alarm for added safety. It features a simple digital interface, and it comes with multiple preprogrammed cooking functions like roast, bake, broil, reheat, pizza and more. And thanks to the dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray, cleanup is a breeze as well. 

If you're interested in getting your hands on an air fryer, but this isn't the one for you, check out our roundup of all the best air fryer deals you can find right now. 

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.