Make Up That Guest Bed With Brooklinen's Luxury Linens and Towels, Now Up to 25% Off
From sheet sets to towels to cozy robes, Brooklinen has some decent discounts on quality linens and bedding accessories.
Whether you're expecting overnight guests for the holidays or you're overdue for a linen refresh, one of our favorite bedding brands is having a sale right now. Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2023, is having a big sale on its bestselling items. Luxe Sateen sheets, Super-Plush towels and more are discounted up to 25%. Be sure to use the code BESTSELLERS25 at checkout to secure the discount. But don't wait too long. The offer expires Dec. 11 at 6:59 a.m. PST.
CNET rated Brooklinen's Down Comforter as the best comforter for cooler temperatures in 2023, and right now, you can get that exact comforter in a queen size for $284, a $95 price cut. Pair it with the queen-sized Luxe Sateen Core sheet set, which is currently discounted from $199 to $149. Or get a set of Brooklinen's Super-Plush bath towels, which are marked down from $79 to just $59. Even the ultra-soft Super-Plush robe is on sale, currently $74 vs. the regular price of $99.
You'll also find discounted bundles, with savings of 15% to 40% off, like the queen-size Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle, regularly priced at $423, now discounted to $317. If cozy flannel is more your jam, nab the queen-size Brushed Flannel sheet bundle for $358, a $119 savings. Or get your hands on the Super-Plush bath towel bundle, which is down to just $109 for two bath towels and two hand towels. Note that bundle savings are automatically applied at checkout and do not require a discount code.
And if you're on the hunt for even bigger bargains, be sure to take a peek at Brooklinen's Last Call page, where you'll find additional savings of up to 60% off on final sale items including duvet covers, sheets, pillowcases, robes and more.
