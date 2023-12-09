Make Up That Guest Bed With Brooklinen's Luxury Linens and Towels, Now Up to 25% Off

Whether you're expecting overnight guests for the holidays or you're overdue for a linen refresh, one of our favorite bedding brands is having a sale right now. Brooklinen, whose Luxe sateen sheet set is ranked among our favorite sheets of 2023, is having a big sale on its bestselling items. Luxe Sateen sheets, Super-Plush towels and more are discounted up to 25%. Be sure to use the code BESTSELLERS25 at checkout to secure the discount. But don't wait too long. The offer expires Dec. 11 at 6:59 a.m. PST.

CNET rated Brooklinen's Down Comforter as the best comforter for cooler temperatures in 2023, and right now, you can get that exact comforter in a queen size for $284, a $95 price cut. Pair it with the queen-sized Luxe Sateen Core sheet set, which is currently discounted from $199 to $149. Or get a set of Brooklinen's Super-Plush bath towels, which are marked down from $79 to just $59. Even the ultra-soft Super-Plush robe is on sale, currently $74 vs. the regular price of $99.

You'll also find discounted bundles, with savings of 15% to 40% off, like the queen-size Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle, regularly priced at $423, now discounted to $317. If cozy flannel is more your jam, nab the queen-size Brushed Flannel sheet bundle for $358, a $119 savings. Or get your hands on the Super-Plush bath towel bundle, which is down to just $109 for two bath towels and two hand towels. Note that bundle savings are automatically applied at checkout and do not require a discount code.

And if you're on the hunt for even bigger bargains, be sure to take a peek at Brooklinen's Last Call page, where you'll find additional savings of up to 60% off on final sale items including duvet covers, sheets, pillowcases, robes and more.