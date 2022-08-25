Make the Switch to PC Gaming With Up to 24% Off Laptops and Desktops

Unfortunately, it's still pretty tricky to get your hands on a next-gen console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. But if you can't wait to try out the latest titles, it might be time to make the switch to PC gaming. Right now, you can pick up a brand-new rig at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up to 24% off a selection of gaming desktops and laptops from top brands like Acer, Asus and Dell. There's no clear-cut expiration on this sale, but with hundreds in savings on the table, we doubt it will last for long. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to pick up one of these powerful PCs at a discount.

While you won't find any of our favorite desktops for gaming on sale, you will find a few of our favorite gaming laptops for 2022. We named the the best budget 17-inch gaming laptop of the year, and right now you can pick it up for just $1,020, $81 off the usual price. It has Wi-Fi 6 support, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD.

If you're after something a little more compact, you can pick up a , one of our favorite affordable gaming laptops for 2022, for $190 off -- dropping the price down to $1,210. It's equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 GPU, and a smaller 512GB SSD.

You'll find plenty of desktop rigs on sale as well. At $350 off its usual price the, is the biggest discount you'll find at this sale, and you can pick it up for $1,100 right now. It boasts powerful specs for the price, including a 12GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1170 processor, a 1TB M.2 SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It also supports DTS Headphone:X technology for immersive and detailed high-fidelity surround sound with your gaming headset. Its transparent side panel and internal LEDs make for a stunning look.