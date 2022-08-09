Make the Switch to a Robot Vacuum With $174 Off the Roborock Q7 Max Plus

If you're thinking about finally pulling the trigger on a robot vacuum to give you a hand around the house, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This Roborock Q7 Max Plus is a slight step up from the S7 that was named our favorite midrange model for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for close to the same price. Amazon -- which has been making waves in the robot vacuum industry with its recent purchase of one of Roborock's biggest competitors -- is currently offering $174 off the Q7 Max Plus, dropping the price down to $696. Without a clear-cut expiration on this deal, there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. Be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The Roborock Q7 Max Plus is packed full of advanced features and hardware that will keep your floors clean and tidy without you having to lift a finger. It boasts 4,200 Pa of suction power with automatic carpet detection, and can mop and vacuum simultaneously with adjustable water flow levels so you can optimize it for your floor types and preferences. It uses lidar navigation to generate a multifloor map of your home and determine the most efficient clearing routes, and you can even edit the map using the Roborock companion app to set no-go or no-mop zones.

You can also use the app to set custom cleaning schedules, or you can control it using any smart devices that are compatible with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. This deal also includes the Auto Emptying Dock Pure, which features a 2.5-liter dustbin and automatically recharges the Q7 Max Plus so it can run autonomously for up to seven weeks (though you will still have to refill its water tank on your own if you want it to mop as well).