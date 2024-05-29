Make the Most of Up to 60% Discounts in Mattress Firm's Extended Memorial Day Sale

For some folks, living the American Dream is simply being able to lay down on a comfy mattress at the end of the day. Getting one of the best mattresses on the market can be pricey, which is where holdover Memorial Day mattress sales come in. Despite the end of the holiday, Mattress Firm is still giving you the chance to save up to $700 on mattresses and get a free adjustable base (worth up to $499) with select models. The retailer is only committed to maintaining these holiday-worthy prices until today.

For example, you can grab a queen-sized Serta Perfect Sleeper for $1,000, which is a massive $1,500 off. The California king is currently just under $2,000 off, too. Use code ELEVATE at checkout and you'll be able to get that free adjustable base when you buy a queen or king-sized model. Or go for our favorite memory foam mattress, the Nectar Premier and save as much as 47%, although you'll miss out on the free base promo on this one.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, then the Sleepy's by Sealy twin-sized mattress is currently $350. It's also available with that free adjustable base when you go for a queen or king-sized model, from $650.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The mattresses can all be ordered in an array of different sizes and should suit sleepers of all styles. Mattress Firm's Memorial Day sale won't last forever, especially considering these days have already lasted a few extra days. If you want to check out a few options, we've got a list of great mattress deals from all corners of the internet.