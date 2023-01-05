Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Deals

Save $25 on Ring Fit Adventure and Crush Those Fitness Resolutions From Home

This Switch game make it easy (and enjoyable) to work out at home, and right now you can snag it on sale for just $55.
The Ring Fit Adventure game box against a red background.
Nintendo

If you're having trouble getting started on your New Year's fitness resolution, it may just be that you haven't found the right exercises yet. After all, there's no rule that says working out has to be miserable, and if you're a Nintendo Switch user after a more enjoyable alternative, then Ring Fit Adventure may be just what you're looking for.

And right now at Best Buy, you can grab the entire Ring Fit Adventure kit, which includes the game and accessories, on sale for just $55, which is $25 off from the usual price. There's no set expiration on this offer, so it could disappear at any point. We'd recommend acting now if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

According to CNET reviewer Bridget Carey, Ring Fit Adventure is more than just a fun idea -- it's actually a legitimate workout, too. The game itself is a multilevel adventure that requires you to perform real-world exercises to move, fight, heal and level up in the game. Jog in place to traverse the map, do shoulder presses to fight enemies and strike yoga poses to restore your health. The game tracks your movements and turns them into in-game actions using the included leg strap and Ring-Con controller, though you'll still need a pair of regular Switch Joy-Cons (not included). You can even use the built-in IR motion sensor to get an estimate of your pulse so you can monitor your activity level. There are tons of mini-games and customizable workout routines to choose from if you want more targeted exercises as well. 

