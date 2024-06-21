Make Cleaning Easier With Huge Savings on This Cordless Dual-Head Scrubbing Mop

If you've been cleaning your floors with a manual mop, you might want to invest in an electric mop. This mop by Teko is cordless and has dual heads so you can completely overhaul how you do your chores. Say goodbye to your traditional mop and bucket and make cleaning a lot easier with this rechargeable model.

Right now, QVC is having a sale on the Teko Hover Scrubber Omni cordless mop. It's discounted to $65, down from its list price of $78. And to sweeten up the deal even more, QVC is offering new customers $30 off a purchase of $60 or more when you use code HELLO30 at checkout. But the offer expires June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT., so be quick to snag one for just $35.

The Teko Hover Scrubber Omni cordless mop makes cleaning so much easier. There's no more bending, kneeling, or pushing an old fashioned mop and bucket. It is super powerful as well as it easily cleans dirt and grime effortlessly from your floors. It can also handle various types of surfaces such as baseboards, grout lines, shower tiles, and more. The dual-head feature helps you reach a greater surface area as well. And the mop is cordless, you can take it anywhere in your home, even if there's no outlet nearby.

This kit comes with Hover Scrubber Omni with power adapter, two microfiber pads, two chenille cleaning pads, scouring power wedge, baseboard cleaning attachment, and two microfiber power wedges. Act fast to score this deal as we don't know how long the sale or the new customer discount will last.

