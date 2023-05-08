Make Cleaning a Breeze With Up to $320 Off Roborock Robot Vacuums

If you're in the market for a new vacuum, why not upgrade to a model that does the work for you? Robot vacuums have gotten pretty advanced over the years, and boast serious cleaning power in a compact and convenient package. Roborock makes some of our favorite models on the market, and right now you can grab one for less. Amazon is currently offering up to 38% off select Roborock vacuums, with prices starting at $350. There's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Roborock S7 is our favorite midrange robot vacuum on the market in 2023. It boasts 2,500 Pa of powerful suction, advanced lidar navigation and uses ultrasonic technology to automatically detect carpets. It's also equipped with a built-in mop that scrubs at up to 3,000 times per minute so it can clean your carpets and hard floors in a single session.

The base model S7 is on sale for $400, which is $250 off the usual price. Or you can upgrade to the S7 Plus for $680, which saves you $270 compared to the usual price. The S7 Plus adds the base station, which automatically empties the vacuum's dust bin so it can run autonomously for up to 60 days at a time. Or, if you still prefer to take care of vacuuming yourself, you can save $100 on this Roborock Dyad Pro wet and dry vacuum, which drops the price down to $350. It features an impressive 17,000 Pa of suction, cleans and dries itself while in use and automatically adjusts the cleaning power and water flow depending on how dirty the floors are.