Make Clean Up After Memorial Day Gatherings Easy With Almost 30% Off a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Our favorite cordless vacuum is on sale, just in time for Memorial Day.
If you're still using a traditional vacuum cleaner, consider swapping it out for this lightweight, versatile cordless option instead. Not only is the Tineco Pure One S11 hands-down the best cordless model on the market, but right now, Amazon has cut the cost by $81, meaning you can get one for your home for only $219.
Memorial Day is here, which means pool parties, barbecues and picnic. Unfortunately, it also means cleaning up after these parties. Tidying up can be a real chore, but with the right tools on-hand, you can simplify the process and save yourself some time, too. Cordless vacuums are easy to push around, which can help you clean hard-to-reach spots and move quickly from one area to another.
Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price.
Plus, snagging a great model doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. You can nab our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner, the Tineco Pure One S11, for $81 less right now as a part of Amazon's Memorial Day sales. This means you'll pay just $219 for your new vacuum. But this deal probably won't last long as today is Memorial Day, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.
Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.
This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsible, so it can be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.
This Tineco deal is a good one, but if you're looking for more ways to make doing things around the house a little easier, check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day smart home deals.
