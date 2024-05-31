Make a Cup of Joe Every Morning Through QVC's Nespresso Bundle Deal

Many of us need our daily coffee fix before taking on the day. However, stopping by the coffee shop can add up pretty quickly, especially if you go everyday for your lattes or other fancy concoctions. A great option is to make these fancy coffees, like espresso drinks, at home. These coffee machines can be costly, but we have your back with this great Nespresso deal.

Right now, you can score a bundle with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee and espresso maker, along with a frother and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso -- all for the incredibly low price of just $160 (normally listed at $199). And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can score an extra $10 off your order when you use the promo code NEWQ10 at checkout, bringing the final price down to just $150. Act fast to snag yours now.

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from the comfort of your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-, 8-, 12- and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35- and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

