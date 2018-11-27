Majik Shootout Double Shot Basketball Game for $25 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Majik Nothin' but Net Shootout Double Shot Basketball Game for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. It folds down for storage and features four game options, electronic LCD scoring and sound, and three basketballs.
