Majik 3-in-1 Arcade Game System for $32 + free s&h w/ $35

Walmart offers the Majik 3-in-1 Arcade Game System for $31.97. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's tied with last week's mention and, excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. It transitions between basketball, football, and baseball.
