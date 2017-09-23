Magnetic Putty for $2 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers this Magnetic Putty in several colors (Black pictured) for $2.99. Coupon code "TTPU34CX" cuts that price to $1.97. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. It can be stretched and bounced like rubber, sculpted like clay, and torn and ripped like paper.
Note: This item ships from China and requires 10 to 20 business days for delivery.
