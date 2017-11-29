Magic: Arena of the Planeswalkers Game for $8 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Magic: The Gathering Arena of the Planeswalkers Game for $8.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid a $5.99 shipping fee. Outside of the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. It's designed for 2 to 5 players.
A close price: Walmart has it for $8.88 with pickup.
