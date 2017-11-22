Mad Catz Arcade PS4 FightStick w/ Tekken 4 for $150 + free shipping

Newegg offers the Mad Catz Street Fighter V Arcade FightStick Tournament Edition S+ for PlayStation 3 & PlayStation 4 together with Tekken 4 for PlayStation 4 for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $56 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. Deal ends November 28.



Despite being branded with the SFV logo, this FightStick is made for all major fighting games. It's built with Sanwa Denshi parts, which are the same ones found in Japanese arcade cabinets. Other features include a built-in touchpad and USB.