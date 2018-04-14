Mad Catz Arcade PS4 FightStick for $100 + free shipping

Newegg offers the Mad Catz Street Fighter V Arcade FightStick Tournament Edition S+ for PlayStation 3 & PlayStation 4 for $149.99. Coupon code "EMCPTET35" cuts that to $99.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $60. (For further comparison, it's $50 under our November mention of it bundled with Tekken 7 for PS4.) Deal ends April 15.



Despite being branded with the SFV logo, this FightStick is made for all major fighting games. It's built with Sanwa Denshi parts, which are the same ones found in Japanese arcade cabinets. Other features include a built-in touchpad and USB.