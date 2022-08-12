Macy's 10 Days of Glam Sale Is Here, and It's One You Won't Want to Take Your Eyes Off

Macy's carries dozens of great beauty, skincare, and haircare brands, and starting today the retailer is having its "10 Days of Glam" sale. Now until Aug. 21, enjoy 50% off select items along with new daily deals. The sale includes other items that are up to 50% off. But wait, there are more perks! Get free shipping with the code GLAM10, and get a free 10-piece gift with any purchase of $75 or more.

Expect discounts on Tarte's Tartelette Toasted eyeshadow palette, Grande Cosmetics curling mascara, Clinique's all-over concealer, Perricone MD's cold plasma cream, Mac eyeshadows, Origins anti-aging cleansers, Smashbox's tinted moisturizers with SPF and more.

Today, you can score 50% off , a , or . If you shop the other 750 items on sale, you'll find a great collection of makeup products, skincare tools, hairstyling tools and more.