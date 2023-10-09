Amazon Launched This Record-Low M2 MacBook Air Price a Day Before Prime Day

The sleek and lightweight M2 MacBook Air is our overall favorite laptop on the market right now. And while discounts on the latest Apple devices can be hard to come by, right now you can snag the 15-inch model that hit shelves just this year at a record low price ahead of Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale. The online retailer is currently offering $250 off all configurations, which drops the starting price down to just $1,049 -- $50 less than the previous all-time low. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big screen Mac portable without spending over the odds on a MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It features the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to a billion colors. And there's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls, too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.

Despite offering a larger display, the 15-inch MacBook Air still feels thin and light, as CNET's Dan Ackerman found in his hands-on time with the device, weighing in at just over 3 pounds and measuring less than half an inch thick.