Score on All Your Favorite Workout Wear at Lululemon's Black Friday Event

Thanksgiving feasts have come and gone but the Black Friday savings are still in full effect. If you're looking to cultivate some serious athleisure style, there's no better brand than Lululemon. And right now there are some great finds thanks to their annualBlack Friday event.

A cult favorite for a reason, Lululemon has the right blend of style and function, and the clothing is made to last. But with that quality comes a price tag, which is why a lululemon Black Friday event offering lower prices on many of their most popular items is something to jump on right now.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

If you're a fan of the popular Wunder Puff Jacket you can currently find the Women's Wunder Puff Super Cropped Jacket in all seven colors priced at $119, down from $228. The Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical yoga tank top is just $39 (vs the usual $68). The High-Rise joggersare down to $79 instead of $118, but act fast because colors are selling out quickly. You can also save on select shoes, like the Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe, regularly priced at $138 and just $69.

Lululemon offers a large variety of men's clothing, shoes and accessories too. Right now you can get the Men's Commission Slim Fit pants for $99 vs. the usual $138 and some colors and sizes are even available at $89. The 5-Year Basic T-Shirt Pack made of soft Vitasea fabric (a cotton blend) will set you back just $129 instead of $198. The Everywhere Belt Bag is a top seller, and right now it's only $39 vs. $48.

You'll find a huge selection of items that make great holiday gifts, including accessorieslike cozy knit hats, gloves, as well as yoga mats and other workout goodies.