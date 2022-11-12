Luggage Sets, Duffels and Other Travel Accessories Are Discounted at Woot

Luggage can be pretty expensive when you're buying bags that can hold up year after year, but you can find decent deals on luggage if you shop around. Whether you need an entire luggage set for the family to travel for the holidays or simply need a carry-on for overnight business trips, you'll find plenty of options at Woot. Now through Nov. 30, there are huge discounts on luggage sets, carry-on luggage, travel accessories, backpacks and more, while supplies last.

There are all sorts of shapes, sizes and styles included in this sale, including plenty of carry-on options. Olympia has the Apache Ii with spinner wheels marked down by 60%, bringing the price down to just $56. And if you're a Disney fan, you might enjoy this inspired 21-inch hardside option from American Tourister for $80 -- a $120 savings.

Need more room? Delsey has a large checked bag with spinner wheels that is simple, stylish and durable. It also has an integrated TSA combination lock for additional security. Normally $285, you can get it for $200 during this sale. Or this of softside rolling luggage has 15-, 21-, 25- and 29-inch bags from U.S. Traveler New Yorker is marked down to $100.

If you're looking for a suitable for sports gear or an overnight trip, grab this $20 bag from Fila. Olympia also has a water-resistant with a padded laptop compartment available for $37. There's also a 3-piece that can organize your toiletries or accessories marked down to $15. Be sure to check out all of the options and if you see one you like, grab it soon, as we expect some of these styles to sell out pretty quickly.