Lowest-Ever Price: Roborock's Revo Q Robot Vacuum Is $220 Off

Nobody really enjoys cleaning their own home but thanks to the great robot vacuums on the market today, you need never clean your own floors again. Amazon is currently offering the Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mop for $680, the best price we've seen to date. This deal applies to both the black and white versions and doesn't require that you enter any codes or clip any coupons, but we don't know how long this special price will last. Consider placing that order sooner rather than later to avoid paying more.

The Roborock Q Revo comes in black and white models, both of which are discounted right now. It has dual-spinning mop heads to get up all that grime, and then it uses hot air to dry the floors, helping to reduce further mess. The 5-liter water tank on the dock automatically fills the robot's tank, allowing it to cover a mop range of 4,305 square feet.

The mop and vacuum are both self-emptying, and you can go up to seven weeks before needing to empty it manually. It has mega suction to get up dust and dirt from all kinds of surfaces, including hardwood, tile and carpet. The Revo detects and avoids obstacles as well. It charges fast and you can control it via Alexa and an app. With pet hair, dust and dander swept away, you can come home to a clean space. While $700 is certainly still an investment, if you've been eyeing a robot vacuum that can do it all, this is a great deal. Remember to clip the on-page coupon to see the full discount applied to your cart.

