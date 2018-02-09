Loot Crate Subscriptions: 40% off

Loot Crate takes 40% off all Loot Crate Subscriptions via coupon code "VAULT40". That's a strong discount for this monthly service, as it knocks a 1-month subscription down to $9.99 plus $5 for shipping. (We did see it for $3 less in October, however.) You can choose up to a 12-month plan.



Loot Crates contain at least four items from popular franchises. Contents vary month by month, and may include figures, gear, and other collectables. Each box is valued at more than $45.