Loot Crate Box 1-Month Subscription for $8 + $3 s&h

Today only, Loot Crate offers its Loot Crate 1-Month Subscription for $15.99. Coupon code "ja50n" drops that to $8 and cuts shipping to just $3. That's tied with our March mention as an $11 savings and the lowest price we've seen. The box will include four to eight items in a themed mystery box.



Also available is a 3-Month Subscription for $44.85 ($14.95 per month) before coupon, $22.43 ($7.48 per month) after. The coupon also drops shipping for all three months to $9 ($3 per month). That's a savings of $31 and the lowest price we could find.



Note: Be sure to cancel your subscription once your order ships; otherwise, it will renew at the regular montly price .