Save 43% On This Inflatable T-Rex Costume Just In Time for Halloween

With the Jurassic film franchise pulling off a huge cast reunion in the finale this past summer, there's no denying that dinosaurs are a popular commodity these days. If you're looking for a fun outfit to liven up any party (or add pizzazz to your next TikTok video), check out this inflatable T. rex dinosaur costume for adults. It's on sale for nearly half-off right now at Amazon. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, but with Halloween coming up fast, you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

Adults and taller teens can just in time for spooky season at 43% off, which brings the price down to just $57. And if you're shopping for younger kids under 4 feet, 5 inches tall, you can snag a for just $4 more.

The jumpsuit is made out of 100% nylon, it's lightweight and works with a battery-powered fan to keep the costume inflated. You'll just need four AA batteries to make it work. And it includes gloves as well to cover those perky opposable human thumbs of yours. The "head" of the T. rex will loom above your own, but you'll be able to see through the clear face shield in the neck of this fearsome carnivore.

And don't fret if you're taller than 5 feet, 11 inches, which is the height cut-off for the that's on sale for $57. There's also a version that can accommodate those up to 6 feet, four inches tall, but it's a bit more expensive than the other two sizes at $92. Make sure you follow the correct sizing on the listing page for the fit that'll be most comfortable for you.

Whether you're getting your kid ready for trick-or-treating, you're a big kid yourself or you have an unhealthy fascination with Jeff Goldblum, now's the time to snag a suit everyone will dig. I'm dino-sure of it.