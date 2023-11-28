Score a Lomi Composter for 50% Off and Turn Kitchen Scraps Into Sweet-Smelling Soil

If you want to limit what you send to the dump, Lomi's efficient countertop composter can help It's 40% off right now, down to $299 for Cyber Monday and a full 50% off if you subscribe. (More on that below.) The composter normally sells for $500 on Lomi, but it's only $249 with a subscription. It's also down to $300 on Amazon with no subscription required.

I recently started using an automatic kitchen composter. Seeing all the food scraps in one place that were previously going in my garbage, and eventually in a landfill, was shocking. I'm a diligent recycler and try to limit single-use plastic, but only now do I realize that organic waste is more than half of what I throw away.

So how does the Lomi work? We tested it to find out

The composter, which CNET reviewed last year, works quietly and cleanly and stifles all the nasty odors you would get from a traditional compost bin. You can read this or watch this to get the full story of how the Lomi works and what we thought of it. Put simply, you toss all your organic waste into the Lomi, and in a matter of hours, it turns discarded food into sweet-smelling, nutrient-rich soil for your garden and planters. You can also just dispose of it naturally outside if you don't have a growing space.

The Lomi's grow mode produces nutrient-dense soil for your potted plants and garden. Justin Tech/CNET

This Black Friday price is about as cheap as we've seen the Lomi, and you're not likely to see it drop this low again until next November. As mentioned, if you subscribe, you get an extra $50 off. Subscriptions are $20 a month ($60 every three months) and include new filters (which should be changed every three months) and Lomi pods to add nutrients to the soil, sent every 60 days. Subscribers also get full coverage on the machine if anything breaks and needs repair or replacement.