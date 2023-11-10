Logitech's Colorful G305 Mouse for $30 Matches Amazon's Best Price Yet

The Logitech G305 might be one of the most colorful input devices around, and it's also one of the most popular. Logitech makes some of the best wireless mouse and keyboard accessories you're likely to find, and the G305 is no slouch. It's normally well priced at around $50, too, but with Black Friday drawing near, Amazon has slashed that price to just $30.

That lowered price is a massive 40% discount and one you won't have to work for. There are no discount codes or on-screen coupons here. And that means the only thing you need to do is choose which color you're going to order. We're big fans of the blue you see above, but there are much more muted options for people who have to look respectable in an office.

The Amazon Black Friday extravaganza hasn't really kicked into gear yet, but this is one discount worth highlighting right now. The mouse features a 12,000dpi sensor and no fewer than six different programmable buttons. That means you'll be able to set up all kinds of weird and wonderful shortcuts with this thing, making it quicker and easier to get your work done. Or equip your favorite weapon in that new must-play game -- whichever.

Notable specs include a superfast, 1ms report rate for what Logitech says is competition-level performance, thanks to the Lightspeed wireless tech. And all of that in a frame that weighs just 99 grams and, frankly, looks amazing.

So, what are you waiting for?