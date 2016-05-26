  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Logitech G29 Racing Wheel for PS4 / PS3 / PC for $190 + free shipping

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel for PS4 / PS3 / PC for $190 + free shipping

Published: 3 hours ago / Buy Now
$190 Buy Now

Newegg offers the Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 3 / Windows for $213.99. Coupon code "EMCTWVW34" cuts that price to $189.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $24 and the best price we've seen. It includes responsive pedals and features on-wheel controls and RPM/shift indicator LEDs.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!