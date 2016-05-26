Logitech G29 Racing Wheel for PS4 / PS3 / PC for $190 + free shipping

Newegg offers the Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 3 / Windows for $213.99. Coupon code "EMCTWVW34" cuts that price to $189.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $24 and the best price we've seen. It includes responsive pedals and features on-wheel controls and RPM/shift indicator LEDs.
