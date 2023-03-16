Load Up on Accessories With 25% off Sitewide at Zagg

Have you invested in a new device recently? Retailer Zagg offers cases, charging options and other accessories for devices like phones, tablets and smartwatches -- and right now you can save 25% on products sitewide to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. There's a three-item limit and some exclusions apply, including discounted items and subscriptions. But that discount jumps to 30% off your whole cart when you bundle two or more items. This is a great chance to grab , , and , and other at bargain prices. You'll also get free shipping. This deal expires tomorrow, March 17, at 10:59 p.m. PT (1:59 a.m. ET on Saturday).

Whether you have an Apple or an Android device, there are plenty of options for all sorts of phones from newer models like the lineup, the or the to older models, with options going back as far as the . There are even accessories available for , , and consoles.

And if you have a lot of tech, there are charging options that can help. You can grab this $100 for charging your AirPods, Apple Watch and Qi-enabled devices all at once for just $75 with this deal. Or if you're on the go a lot, perhaps invest in the . It allows you to charge up to four devices at once and has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and an AC port. It has enough power to boost items like laptops and tablets and it's small enough to throw in your bag to take with you anywhere. And right now you can save $50, bringing the price to $150. Another charging option for when you're on the go is this for charging your phone in the car. It's normally $50, but right now you can get it for $37.

Zagg has a ton of options worth checking out, so be sure to check out everything available at the and save some green while this sale lasts.