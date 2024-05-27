Liven Up Your Memorial Day Party With Big Savings on the JBL Clip 4 Mini Speaker

Any Memorial Day pool party or picnic will be instantly more fun with music, especially when you can take the speaker with you anywhere on the go. You can easily attach your speaker to your bag with a simple clip. Amazon's Memorial Day sale has brought one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2024 -- the JBL Clip 4 -- back down to just $50. That's nearly a 40% savings on its usual list price. The speaker is back to the lowest price we've seen this year for this product, and it's only $5 away from its all-time low price.

This fourth-gen mini Bluetooth speaker has a lot to offer. A built-in carabiner makes it easy to clip the compact speaker to your bag and take it with you on the go. It's also IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. The design has shifted to an oval shape and now includes USB-C charging. Plus, it's louder and clearer, and it has a more powerful bass than its predecessor, offering solid sound quality for its size. And you can expect up to 10 hours of play time on a full charge (though the battery life varies based on how high you turn up the volume).

If you're looking for more great Memorial Day finds, check out our roundup of the top Memorial Day deals under $50.