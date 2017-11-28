littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $79 + free shipping

Walmart offers the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $79 with free shipping. (littleBits charges a buck more.) That's a buck under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) This kit allows you to build and bring to life Droids from the Star Wars universe, which can be controlled via the free Droid Inventor app. It includes six Bits, 20 Droid parts, and three sticker sheets.
