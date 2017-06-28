LittleBits CloudBit Starter Kit for $63 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LittleBits CloudBit Starter Kit for $84.91. Choose in-store pickup to cut that to
$63.45 $62.18. (Amazon charges the same pennies more with free shipping.) That's $7 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we could find now by $37. This circuit-building kit includes a CloudBit, five additional prototyping modules, wall power adapter, two mounting boards, USB cable, and canvas storage bag.
