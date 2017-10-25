Little Tikes Sort 'N Store Toy Chest for $34 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Little Tikes Sort 'N Store Toy Chest in Primary for $34.18. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (You can also pad your order over $35 to net free shipping.) That's $7 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. It features six cubic feet of storage, two removable bins, and a detachable lid.



One of our Content Editors, Elizabeth Z., has used this toy box for her two kids for years and is impressed with its capacity: "It holds probably 30 medium to large stuffed animals. We've also used it to store masks, hats, and other dressup accessories, and we have tons of costumes."