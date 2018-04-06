Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Water Slide for $280 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Inflatable Water Slide for $279 with free shipping. That's $52 off list and the lowest in-stock price we could find. It has a weight capacity of 350-lbs. and is made from puncture-resistant material; it includes a heavy-duty blower, repair kit, and storage bag.
