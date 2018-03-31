  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Little Tikes Rainmaker for $4 + pickup at Walmart

Little Tikes Rainmaker for $4 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 34 minutes ago / Buy Now
$4 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Little Tikes Rainmaker for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item. It purports to promote eye hand coordination, sensory-, fine motor skills-, auditory-, and visual development.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!