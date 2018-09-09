Little Tikes Lean To Turn Scooter for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Little Tikes Lean To Turn Scooter in Green/Blue or Red for $12.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. It features a quick-release handle for storage, 3-wheel design for balance, and a weight capacity of 44-lbs.
