Little Tikes Fold 'n Go Folding Wagon for $37 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Little Tikes Fold 'n Go Folding Wagon for $40.73 with free shipping. That's $9 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $9.) This collapsible wagon features two fold-down seats with seat belts, four built-in cup holders, rubber tires, and a built-in handle for carrying while in folded mode.



Update: The price has dropped to $36.66.