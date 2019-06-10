Little Tikes Easy Score Toy Basketball Set for $25 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Little Tikes TotSports Easy Score Toy Basketball Set in Blue or Pink for $24.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. It includes one basketball and is height adjustable from 2.5- to 4-ft. tall.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!