Little Tikes Crazy Toaster Game for $6 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Little Tikes Crazy Toaster Game for $6.17. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $2 less in April. This game for two to four players purports to improve hand-eye coordination and matching skills.
