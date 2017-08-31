Little Tikes 7-Foot Climb 'n Slide Trampoline for $179 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Little Tikes 7-Foot Climb 'n Slide Trampoline for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61, outside of the mention below. It features safety foam over all exposed metal, a shoe holder, and 175-lb. weight capacity.



A close price: Toys"R"Us via eBay has it for $199.99 plus $5.99 for shipping.



Update: The price at Walmart has dropped to $179.