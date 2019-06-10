  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Little Live Pets Scruff-a-Luvs for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Little Live Pets Scruff-a-Luvs for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 2 hours ago / Buy Now
$10 Buy Now
Walmart offers the Little Live Pets Scruff-a-Luvs in Pink for $9.97. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
  • surprise puppy, kitten or bunny
  • can be washed and groomed
  • purchases help Little Live Pets to donate to the ASPCA
Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!