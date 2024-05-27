Listen to All Your Favorite Tunes This Memorial Day With Over 30% Off Bose Earbuds

Any adventure can be made better with some tunes. Whether you are looking for a pair of earbuds to listen to your favorite songs at the gym, to listen to the hottest new audiobook at the beach or the latest podcast during a roadtrip this summer, these Bose earbuds are worth checking out. And now, they are back down to their record low price of $189. These earbuds normally go for $279, giving you a 32% discount. Tons of things are on sale for Memorial Day, so you should act quick as these deals won't last long.

Bose makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds, and these QuietComfort ones are up there on the list as well. These earbuds have high quality sound and solid noise canceling features too. They are also smaller than the previous version, making them easier to fit and stay in your ears. This is also thanks to the Fit Kit ear tips and stabilizer system which also helps to get you a secure, comfortable fit. They not only connect to your phone via bluetooth, there is a app you can use as well to control specifics of the earbuds like EQ and listening modes.

Overall, these are a great pair of earbuds that will work for all your needs. Act quick to score them as this deal probably won't last long past Memorial Day.

