Feel Your Best With These Discounted Liquid I.V. Hydration Boosters

Even in cooler temperatures, staying properly hydrated is critical to staying healthy and feeling your best. Drinking plenty of water is a good place to start, but if you're going to be doing a lot of sweating while training or working, you'll need to replenish your electrolytes, too. Liquid I.V. is a stir-in hydration multiplier and a lower-calorie alternative to sugary sports drinks. And right now, you can stock up on these handy, portable packets at a discount, with Amazon offering up to 26% off a variety of different Liquid I.V. boosters. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're looking to grab some mix-in multipliers for less.

Liquid I.V. is a drink mix powder that uses cellular transport technology to deliver hydration and electrolytes to the bloodstream more efficiently than water alone. The formula is free of gluten, dairy, soy and GMOs, and is packed full of five essential vitamins -- B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C. A single packet contains enough powder for 16 ounces of water, and there are different flavors, including lemon-lime, watermelon, passion fruit and more. They come in , which you can pick up for as low as $18 right now, saving you around $4 compared to the usual price.

There are a few other Liquid I.V. boosters on sale, as well. If you're feeling under the weather, you can grab a 14-pack of the for $20, saving you $5 compared to the usual price. They contain an added blend of vitamin C, zinc and Wellmune to give your immune system a little boost. Or, if you're looking for an alternative to your usual morning coffee, for $18 you can also grab a , which contain 100 milligrams of caffeine to help you shake off your morning grogginess. Plus, mix-ins with powdered probiotic kombucha can help improve your digestive health, and right now you can snag a for $20, saving you $5.