Stock Up on Mix-In Hydration Boosters at Liquid I.V.'s Black Friday Sale

Even in cooler temperatures, staying properly hydrated is critical to staying healthy and feeling your best. Drinking plenty of water is a good place to start, but if you're going to be doing a lot of sweating while training or working, you'll need to replenish your electrolytes, too. Liquid I.V. is a stir-in hydration multiplier and a lower-calorie alternative to sugary sports drinks. And right now, you can stock up on these handy, portable packets at a discount.

Liquid I.V. has kicked off its Black Friday sale where you can save 25% when you use the promo code BF25 at checkout. This sale runs from now until Nov. 24, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're looking to grab some mix-in multipliers for less.

Liquid I.V. is a drink mix powder that uses CTT, or cellular transport technology, to deliver hydration and electrolytes to the bloodstream more efficiently than water alone. The formula is free of gluten, dairy, soy and GMOs, and is packed full of five essential vitamins -- B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C. A single packet contains enough powder for 16 ounces of water, and there are different flavors, including lemon-lime, watermelon, passion fruit and more. are priced at $25, which is dropped down to $19 after the discount.

There are a few other Liquid I.V. boosters on sale, as well. If you're feeling under the weather, you can grab a 14-pack of the for $19 as well, saving you $6 compared to the usual price. They contain an added blend of vitamin C, zinc and Wellmune to give your immune system a little boost. Or, if you're looking for an alternative to your usual morning coffee, for $19 you can also grab a , which contain 100mg of caffeine to help you shake off your morning grogginess.

Liquid I.V. also has , which contain Melatonin, L-Theanine and Valerian root to help you rest easier at night, on sale for $18, $6 off the usual price. And if you want a little of everything, you can also save a little more by of between two and six different multiplier.