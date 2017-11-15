Linxtech FY603 Quadcopter Drone w/ Camera for $30 + free s&h from China

Cafago offers the Linxtech FY603 4-Channel Remote-Controlled Quadcopter Drone with Camera in Black for $35.02. Coupon code "AM7964" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by $9, excluding the below mention. It features a 0.3-megapixel camera, 6-axis gyro, altitude hold, 1-key takeoff/landing, headless mode, 2.4GHz transmitter, remote control and real-time video playback via mobile app, and rechargeable battery with up to six minutes of flight time per charge. The remote control requires three AAA batteries, not included. Deal ends November 30.



Note: This item ships from China and requires 7 to 15 business days for delivery. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.



A close price: Losmee via eBay offers it for $31.72 with free shipping. (It also ships from China and requires two to five weeks for delivery.)